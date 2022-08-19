Nord Stream to Be Suspended from August 31 to September 2 for Maintenance - Gazprom

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Gas transportation via the Nord Stream pipeline will be suspended for three days, from August 31 to September 2, due to scheduled maintenance of the only working gas compressor unit (GCU) at the Portovaya compressor station (CS), which ensures gas flow into the pipeline, Gazprom said on Friday.

"On August 31, 2022, the only working gas compressor unit Trent 60 will be stopped for three days for maintenance and scheduled preventive maintenance," Gazprom said on Telegram.

"For the period of maintenance of the Trent 60 DLE GPU from 31.

08.2022 to 02.09.2022, gas transportation via the Nord Stream gas pipeline will be suspended for three days," the company adds.

A set of routine maintenance under the current maintenance contract will be carried out jointly with Siemens experts, Gazprom noted.

September futures for gas (TTF) jumped by 7.9%, to about $2,716 per thousand cubic meters, the highest since March, on the news.. They retreated to $2,672, an increase of 6.2%, by the close.

