Nord Streams Probe Must Involve Experts From Russia - Novak

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 10:03 PM

The investigation into the Nord Stream incidents must be carried out with the participation of Russian experts, but the operators, Gazprom and Rostekhnadzor have not been not admitted to it so far, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The investigation into the Nord Stream incidents must be carried out with the participation of Russian experts, but the operators, Gazprom and Rostekhnadzor have not been not admitted to it so far, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"As for Nord Stream 1 and one branch of Nord Stream 2, today Denmark and Sweden announced that they had launched an investigation. Unfortunately, neither the operator of the Nord Stream project nor our agencies Gazprom, Rostekhnadzor have been admitted to this investigation yet," Novak told the Rossiya 24 channel.

"We believe that such an investigation must be carried out objectively, with the participation of Russian experts, so that there is an objective picture of what happened. Only after that it will be possible to draw the appropriate conclusions. Therefore, we insist on this participation and expect that such work will be carried out jointly with our specialists," the deputy prime minister added.

