Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ):The Nordic region's largest bank Nordea said Monday that Danish prosecutors had raided its offices in Denmark as part of an investigation into money laundering.

The Danish State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime seized physical and digital material -- including emails -- from the Copenhagen offices on June 12, reported the Danish business newspaper Borsen, which first broke the story.

The bank confirmed the raid in a statement to AFP, saying it was carried out in relation to a probe into "compliance with anti-money laundering procedures" at its international branch, which was responsible for non-Nordic customers.

"We are fully cooperating with the prosecution service to ensure that they have access to all relevant information," said Nordea's Danish head Frank Vang-Jensen.

The bank said that in 2014, when it was refocusing its activities on Nordic countries -- and away from Baltic states -- it evaluated its customers at the international branch and "exited the customers who didn't meet our criteria".

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority then lodged a money-laundering complaint against Nordea in 2016.

In October last year, Sweden's financial crime unit also received a complaint against Nordea, which moved its Swedish headquarters to Finland later that month for tax reasons.

Nordea has set aside 95 million euros ($106 million) to cover potential first-quarter costs related to the money laundering probes.

The investigation comes as Denmark's largest lender Danske Bank is the target of criminal probes in several countries over some 200 billion euros in transfers that passed through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015, involving some 15,000 foreign clients.