UrduPoint.com

Nordgold Announces Launch Of Power Plant Worth $30 Million At Gold Mine In Guinea

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Nordgold Announces Launch of Power Plant Worth $30 Million at Gold Mine in Guinea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) International gold mining company Nordgold announced on Wednesday the launch of a power plant worth $30 million at its gold mine in Guinea.

"Nordgold Group ("Nordgold" or the "Company"), the internationally diversified gold producer, is pleased to announce the launch of a new 33 megawatt power plant at its Lefa mine ” one of the largest gold mines in Guinea," the statement read.

The project of the new heavy fuel oil power plant was designed and constructed by China's leading manufacturing service group SUMEC, and the main generating equipment was provided by Hyundai Heavy Industries. The new plant replaced the old facility, which is expected to result in the reduction of fuel consumption for electricity production by 15%, engine oil by 30% and also greenhouse emissions by 17,000 tonnes.

"We have achieved this success despite the challenging times of a global pandemic. The power plant enables us to both decrease greenhouse gas emissions and provide sustainable power generation for our Lefa mine, supporting potential expansion of the mine's resources in the region," Lefa's new power plant project manager Brian Nel said.

Nordgold is an internationally diversified company of Alexei Mordashov, a Russian billionaire, which operates eight mines in Russia, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Kazakhstan since 2007. The company has an established reputation of a global developer of tier one gold mining assets. In 2021, Nordgold mined 1.024 thousand ounces of gold and its net profit amounted to $374,5 million.

Related Topics

Electricity Russia China Company Oil Burkina Faso Kazakhstan Guinea Gas Gold Hyundai Million

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

10 minutes ago
 The Style Icon â€“ Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon â€“ Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

2 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

7 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.