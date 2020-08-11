Nordic-Baltic Foreign Ministers Urge Minsk to Engage in Political Dialogue With Opposition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The foreign ministers of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden urged Belarusian authorities to engage in a political dialogue with opposition and release all unfairly detained people.

"We urge the Belarusian authorities to stop persecution of political opponents, to release all those unfairly detained immediately and to respect human rights and freedoms. We call upon the Belarusian government to immediately engage in a genuine political dialogue with the opposition in order to avoid further use of violence," the ministers said in a joint statement.