Nordic Council Of Ministers Suspends Cooperation With Russia, Belarus
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 03:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The Nordic Council of Ministers said on Friday that it had suspended cooperation with Russia and Belarus due to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.
"The Nordic Council of Ministers is suspending its co-operation with Russia and Belarus. This decision has been made in response to Russia's military attack on Ukraine," the council said in a statement.