Nordic Council Wants Region To Have Single Time Zone

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:32 PM

The Nordic Council called on Tuesday for a single time zone for the countries of the region, namely Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Nordic Council called on Tuesday for a single time zone for the countries of the region, namely Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

At the moment these countries have time differences: Iceland (GMT); Denmark, Norway and Sweden (GMT+1); Finland (GMT+2).

The council is concerned that these time differences in the region will further increase when the European Parliament's decision to end daylight savings time takes effect. The plan to end clock changes was due to come into force by 2021, but was delayed. The Nordic alliance offers to "make good use of the delay" to coordinate the stance.

"Sooner or later, the EU will abolish summer and winter time.

At that point, the only sensible thing to do is for Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark all to be in the same time zone. Iceland has never had a summer-time arrangement. If the other Nordic countries are able to coordinate in advance of the arrangement being abolished throughout the EU, this would strengthen Nordic integration. The aim is to make things easier for the people of the Region," council presidium member Pyry Niemi said, as quoted in a press release.

Another problem is, however, that Finland lives in the same time zone as the Baltic nations, which is important given "historically close ties" between the neighbors, the council noted.

