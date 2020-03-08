UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nordic Countries' Prime Ministers Vow To Push For Gender Equality By 2030

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

Nordic Countries' Prime Ministers Vow to Push for Gender Equality by 2030

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Prime ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden said on the international women's day they were committed to achieving gender equality within a decade, in a statement shared by the Finnish government.

"We, the Nordic Prime Ministers promise to work with young people to achieve gender equality by 2030. And we strongly urge the global community to do the same," it read.

The five Nordic leaders praised progress made since the adoption of an action plan for advancing women's rights in Beijing 25 years ago but warned of a recent pushback against hard-won gains.

"We have witnessed a global surge in regressive policies, often undermining universal human rights and protections against sexual and gender-based violence. This is happening just as we thought this year to be one of celebration," they said.

They disavowed attempts to refuse women reproductive rights and proposed adopting additional policies to tackle disproportionate unemployment among women in Europe and the persistent glass ceiling that prevents them from taking on leadership roles.

Related Topics

Europe Norway Young Beijing Progress Same Iceland Sweden Finland Denmark Women From Government

Recent Stories

Bangladesh confirms its first three cases of coron ..

19 minutes ago

Over 30 startups participate in Innovation Hackath ..

1 hour ago

43,000 Abu Dhabi streetlights to be replaced with ..

1 hour ago

IRENA invites renewable energy developers to regis ..

1 hour ago

Rabdan Academy introduces distance learning for st ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Scientists Council addresses challenges i ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.