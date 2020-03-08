Nordic Countries' Prime Ministers Vow to Push for Gender Equality by 2030

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Prime ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden said on the international women's day they were committed to achieving gender equality within a decade, in a statement shared by the Finnish government.

"We, the Nordic Prime Ministers promise to work with young people to achieve gender equality by 2030. And we strongly urge the global community to do the same," it read.

The five Nordic leaders praised progress made since the adoption of an action plan for advancing women's rights in Beijing 25 years ago but warned of a recent pushback against hard-won gains.

"We have witnessed a global surge in regressive policies, often undermining universal human rights and protections against sexual and gender-based violence. This is happening just as we thought this year to be one of celebration," they said.

They disavowed attempts to refuse women reproductive rights and proposed adopting additional policies to tackle disproportionate unemployment among women in Europe and the persistent glass ceiling that prevents them from taking on leadership roles.