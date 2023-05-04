Nordic Countries Support Ukraine on Path Toward NATO Membership - Joint Statement

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The Nordic countries that are NATO members will continue to support Ukraine on its path toward the North Atlantic alliance, according to a joint statement by the prime ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the president of Finland.

The Nordic-Ukrainian Summit took place in Helsinki on May 3.

"The Nordic NATO members will continue to support Ukraine on its path towards future membership," the statement said.