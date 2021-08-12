UrduPoint.com

Nordic Countries To Offer Asylum For Afghan Staff

Faizan Hashmi 36 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Roughly 45 Afghans employed by Denmark in the conflict-hit country will be offered temporary asylum as international troops withdraw, with other Nordic countries set to follow suit.

"We have a joint responsibility to help those Afghans who are now under threat because of their ties and contribution to Denmark's engagement in Afghanistan," the Danish foreign ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday, noting that the country's security situation was "grave".

Afghans who worked for the Danish armed forces or embassy will be offered evacuation to Denmark and a two-year residence permit, the ministry said.

Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said the government was exploring ways of evacuating "at least dozens" of Afghans who have worked for the Nordic nation, echoing a similar promise from neighboring Sweden.

International coalition forces are due to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan next month against a backdrop of swelling violence as cities previously under government control continue to fall to the Taliban.

Last month the first group of Afghans employed by the United States were evacuated, with Germany and the UK also relocating their local staff.

The Taliban is thought to have killed hundreds of Afghans who have worked for overseas forces, and their families.

Denmark and several other EU countries last week urged the European Commission to continue to allow deportations of rejected Afghan asylum seekers, despite a call from Kabul to halt the returns.

