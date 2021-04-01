Nordic Countries Urge Travelers to Leave Myanmar Amid Unrest - Finnish Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Nordic countries have raised the travel advice alert level for Myanmar, the Finnish Foreign Ministry informs, urging citizens to leave the country, where protests have been ongoing following the recent power takeover.

"...Finland together with the other Nordic countries raised the alert level of its travel advice, urging travellers 'to leave the country as soon as possible,'" the ministry said in a Wednesday update.

According to the release, the alert level was raised on March 29.

"The situation is dangerous for foreigners staying in the country [Myanmar]. The risk of outsiders falling a victim to violence has markedly grown," the Finnish foreign ministry warned on Wednesday, adding that the "Finnish Embassy in Yangon has been in touch with Finnish citizens staying in the country and advised them to leave the country."

On Monday, the office of the US Trade Representative said the United States was suspending all trade engagements with Myanmar after the recent military coup and subsequent violence.

The US State Department announced this week that it had ordered the departure of its non-emergency staff and their families from Myanmar amid the unrest.

On February 1, Myanmar's military seized power in the country, announcing a one-year state of emergency and vowing to take action against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election. The military said it was committed to the democratic system and vowed to hold new and fair elections after the state of emergency ends.

Protests have been held across Myanmar since the military took over. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) in Myanmar, over 420 people have been killed during the protests since the start of February and more than 2,420 people have been detained.

The United Nations, the European Union and the US have all condemned the recent crackdowns on protesters in Myanmar. Moscow has expressed concern over the growing number of civilian casualties amid mass protests in Myanmar.

The US and the UK have imposed sanctions against multiple individuals and entities affiliated with Myanmar's military, as well as some of Myanmar's conglomerates.