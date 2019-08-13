Nordic, German Leaders to Meet in Iceland to Discuss Climate Change, Global Problems

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne will attend the annual summer meeting of Nordic prime ministers on August 20 in Reykjavik to discuss the development of Nordic cooperation, climate change and other global issues, according to a government press release.

"During the visit to Reykjavik, the prime ministers will also have a working lunch with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, over which they will discuss opportunities for Nordic-German cooperation and combating climate change, as well as other current global trends. Prime Minister Rinne will also hold a meeting with Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir on August 19," according to the Finnish press service.

Apart from the Nordic Council of Ministers and its secretary general, the informal summit will be attended by the representatives of the Faroe Islands, Greenland and the Aland Islands, the statement said.

The European Union has adopted binding packages of measures for 2020 and 2030, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase energy efficiency and switch to renewable energy sources, apart from its long-term 2050 climate neutrality action strategy.