Nordic Leaders, Interior, Defense Chiefs Hold Security Talks in Finland - Helsinki

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The leaders of Finland, Sweden and Norway, accompanied by their interior and defense ministers, have gathered at the residence of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto for a previously unannounced meeting to discuss topical security issues, Niinisto's office said on Thursday.

The meeting took place on Wednesday.

"The topics of the informal meeting included current security issues.

The meeting was attended by the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne as well as the defense and interior Ministers of these countries," the office said.

The talks coincided with the Nordic foreign ministers' meeting in Iceland, which was supposed to discuss security in the Baltic Sea and the Arctic region, cyber and hybrid threats, Russia, and the Ukraine conflict.