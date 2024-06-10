Open Menu

Nordic Left-wing Parties Gain, Far-right Declines In EU Vote

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Nordic left-wing parties gain, far-right declines in EU vote

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Left-wing and green parties made gains across the Nordics in Sunday's EU elections, official results showed, while far-right parties saw their support diminish.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, which is propping up Ulf Kristersson's government, had been expected to gain votes and pass Kristersson's conservative Moderate Party to become the second largest -- as it did in the country's 2022 general election.

Instead, the party ended up losing ground for the first time in an election in the party's history. It won 13.2 percent of the vote, down 2.1 percentage points from the 2019 election -- with over 90 percent of votes counted.

Party leader Jimmie Akesson blamed media focus on a report by broadcaster TV4 into the party's use of anonymous "troll" accounts -- which set off a political scandal in the country.

"We haven't been allowed to talk about how we are going to improve Europe, but have had to answer completely different questions," Akesson told an election party.

But he stressed that the party would still keep their three seats in the European parliament.

The country's Green Party emerged as the country's third largest with 13.8 percent of the vote, an increase of 2.3 percentage points compared to the 2019 election,

The Left Party also saw a boost of 4.2 percentage points, reaching 11 percent.

Related Topics

Election Scandal Europe Parliament Vote Sweden Democrats Sunday 2019 Media From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs

16 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

16 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

20 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

21 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

1 day ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

1 day ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

1 day ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

1 day ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

1 day ago

More Stories From World