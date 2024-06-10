Nordic left-wing parties gain, far-right declines in EU vote

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Left-wing and green parties made gains across the Nordics in Sunday's EU elections, official results showed, while far-right parties saw their support diminish.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, which is propping up Ulf Kristersson's government, had been expected to gain votes and pass Kristersson's conservative Moderate Party to become the second largest -- as it did in the country's 2022 general election.

Instead, the party ended up losing ground for the first time in an election in the party's history. It won 13.2 percent of the vote, down 2.1 percentage points from the 2019 election -- with over 90 percent of votes counted.

Party leader Jimmie Akesson blamed media focus on a report by broadcaster TV4 into the party's use of anonymous "troll" accounts -- which set off a political scandal in the country.

"We haven't been allowed to talk about how we are going to improve Europe, but have had to answer completely different questions," Akesson told an election party.

But he stressed that the party would still keep their three seats in the European parliament.

The country's Green Party emerged as the country's third largest with 13.8 percent of the vote, an increase of 2.3 percentage points compared to the 2019 election,

The Left Party also saw a boost of 4.2 percentage points, reaching 11 percent.