Nordics, Baltic States And Poland Ready To Expand Russia Sanctions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Baltic and Nordic nations as well as Poland are ready to step up sanctions against Russia and backers of its Ukraine invasion, the countries said Wednesday at a summit in Sweden

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Baltic and Nordic nations as well as Poland are ready to step up sanctions against Russia and backers of its Ukraine invasion, the countries said Wednesday at a summit in Sweden.

Russia has been hit with hefty sanctions in the wake of the 2022 assault, which also prompted Western nations to provide billions of Dollars in assistance for Ukraine to defend itself.

The heads of government from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Poland and Sweden voiced their intent on Russian sanctions after their meeting in Sweden.

"We are committed to strengthening our deterrence, and defence... and to expanding sanctions against Russia as well as against those who enable Russia's aggression," their statement said.

Lithuania, which is in the process of forming a new government, did not participate in the summit.

"We will act to constrain, to contest and to counter Russia's aggressive actions in the Baltic Sea, in Ukraine, and beyond," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference.

"Western sanctions work despite Russian propaganda, the Russian economy is sinking deeper into an unsustainable balance between escalating war expenditures and starving the rest of the economy," Kristersson said, adding that "their economic reserves will not last forever."

The seven countries, which all border or are close to Russia and NATO members, said they were also stepping up support for Ukraine, "including to the Ukrainian defence industry, and we will invest in making more ammunition available to Ukraine."

They noted that, as a group they represent the largest contributor of military aid per capita to Ukraine.

