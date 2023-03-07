UrduPoint.com

Norfolk Southern Says Employee 'Fatally Injured' As Train Crashes Into Truck In Ohio

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 10:11 PM

Norfolk Southern said in a statement on Tuesday that one of its train conductors has died as a result of a train collision with a dump truck at the Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works property in the US state of Ohio earlier in the day

"Norfolk Southern Corporation stated that Louis Shuster, a Norfolk Southern conductor, was fatally injured early Tuesday morning at the Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works property in Cleveland, Ohio. At this time, officials are reporting that the conductor was struck by a dump truck as a Norfolk Southern train was moving through a crossing at the facility," the statement said.

The statement added that the company is working with the Cleveland Police Department and Cleveland Cliffs representatives to confirm the details and learn about the incident.

The incident is the latest one in a series of train derailments and accidents over the past months. On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars with hazardous materials from Norfolk Southern derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted due to the derailment, leading to officials to burn the vinyl chloride inside of five of the tanker cars in order to avoid a catastrophic explosion. The accident released toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate and ethylene, into the environment.

