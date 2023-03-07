UrduPoint.com

Norfolk Southern Unveils Safety Plan After Another Train Derails In Ohio

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Norfolk Southern Unveils Safety Plan After Another Train Derails in Ohio

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) US rail giant Norfolk Southern announced a series of safety measures on Monday after a train derailed in Ohio over the weekend, the second such incident in the state within a month.

Earlier in the day, the US National Transportation Safety board said it is deploying a team of Federal investigators to probe Saturday's 20-car derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train near Springfield, Ohio. The incident comes about a month after a catastrophic derailment leaked toxic chemicals into the air and water in East Palestine, Ohio.

"Norfolk Southern Corporation announced Monday a six-point plan to immediately enhance the safety of its operations. The initiatives are based on the preliminary findings of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) following the East Palestine, Ohio, derailment," the company said in a press release.

The new safety plan is largely focused on enhancing its network of hot bearing detectors. Overheated bearings were identified by investigators as one of the root causes of the East Palestine crash.

The Senate plans to convene a hearing on Thursday to grill Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw, top US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials, as well as local heads of sanitation and emergency services departments.

On Sunday, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Anne Vogel said there was no release of chemical or hazardous material to the soil, air or water after the crash in Springfield. The NTSB said it has not determined the cause of the crash.

On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars from Norfolk Southern with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted due to the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars to avoid a catastrophic explosion. The accident released toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene, into the environment.

Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents in the area told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin and irritated eyes as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik in mid-February that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.

Related Topics

Hearing Accident Senate Fire Palestine Water Company Died Springfield Norfolk SITE February Sunday Cancer From Top

Recent Stories

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen f ..

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen for men

2 hours ago
 Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Of ..

Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Often Found in Humans, Animals - ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsa ..

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal slams Imran for escapi ..

2 hours ago
 Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Rad ..

Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Radiation After Accident in 1966 ..

2 hours ago
 Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single C ..

Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single Candidate in May 14 Presidentia ..

2 hours ago
 OSCE Says Legal Opinion on Georgian Foreign Agents ..

OSCE Says Legal Opinion on Georgian Foreign Agents Bill in Preparation

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.