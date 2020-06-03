Norilsk Fuel Spill Resulted in Extreme River Pollution - Russian Environmental Watchdog

Diesel fuel spill in Norilsk resulted in river pollution that exceeds permissible levels by tens of thousands of times, Svetlana Radionova, the head of Russian environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor, said at an emergency response meeting led by Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Diesel fuel spill in Norilsk resulted in river pollution that exceeds permissible levels by tens of thousands of times, Svetlana Radionova, the head of Russian environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor, said at an emergency response meeting led by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On May 29, a fire broke out on the territory of TPP-3 in Norilsk on an area of 350 square meters. About 20,000 tonnes of diesel fuel spilled from the tank, part of it leaked into Ambarnaya River. A criminal case has been instituted, the regional authorities declared an inter-municipal level emergency.

Norilsk Nickel expects to deal with the spill within 10-14 days.

"About 25 samples were taken, the permissible level of pollution in water was exceeded by tens of thousands of times," Radionova said.

Rosprirodnadzor estimates that about 6,000 tonnes of oil products contaminated tha ground and about 15,000 tonnes spilled into water, she said.

She also said that an investigation of the incident and an unscheduled audit of the enterprise had begun.