UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norilsk TPP-3 Department Head Detained As Suspect In Fuel Spill Case - Russian Prosecution

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 09:17 PM

Norilsk TPP-3 Department Head Detained as Suspect in Fuel Spill Case - Russian Prosecution

The head of department of Norilsk and Taimyr Energy Company's (NTEC) Norilsk Thermal Power Plant No. 3 was detained in the Krasnoyarsk Territory as a suspect in the fuel spill case, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The head of department of Norilsk and Taimyr Energy Company's (NTEC) Norilsk Thermal Power Plant No. 3 was detained in the Krasnoyarsk Territory as a suspect in the fuel spill case, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday.

According to the materials of the prosecutor's inspections, criminal cases were instituted under articles "land damage", "violation of environmental protection rules in the course of work" and "water pollution".

"As part of the investigation, the head of the boiler-turbine department of the TPP-3 of NTEC JSC was detained as a suspect," the statement says.

Related Topics

Water Russia Company Norilsk Krasnoyarsk Criminals

Recent Stories

‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution ..

2 minutes ago

Back to business: UAE reaffirms continued support ..

1 hour ago

OIC: 5 More Member States Receive UrgentFinancial ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses challenges facing work ..

1 hour ago

FM condoles death of ex MNA, Saraiki scholar

33 seconds ago

CDWP approves 7 projects of Rs. 24 bn, recommends ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.