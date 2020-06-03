Norilsk TPP-3 Department Head Detained as Suspect in Fuel Spill Case - Russian Prosecution

The head of department of Norilsk and Taimyr Energy Company's (NTEC) Norilsk Thermal Power Plant No. 3 was detained in the Krasnoyarsk Territory as a suspect in the fuel spill case, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The head of department of Norilsk and Taimyr Energy Company's (NTEC) Norilsk Thermal Power Plant No. 3 was detained in the Krasnoyarsk Territory as a suspect in the fuel spill case, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday.

According to the materials of the prosecutor's inspections, criminal cases were instituted under articles "land damage", "violation of environmental protection rules in the course of work" and "water pollution".

"As part of the investigation, the head of the boiler-turbine department of the TPP-3 of NTEC JSC was detained as a suspect," the statement says.