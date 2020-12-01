UrduPoint.com
Normalization Between Arab States, Israel May Boost Mideast Peace Process - UN

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 11:40 PM

Normalization agreements between Arab states and Israel in a long run may give an impetus to Israeli-Palestinian settlement, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov said on Tuesday during the MED 2020 virtual conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Normalization agreements between Arab states and Israel in a long run may give an impetus to Israeli-Palestinian settlement, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov said on Tuesday during the MED 2020 virtual conference.

"In fact, I believe that if you take a deep and profound look at what has been happening recently, normalization agreements, they should be very helpful to the prospect of reviving the discussions of reviving negotiations between Israel and Palestinians. Obviously, it is not a short-term prospective, there is still a motion of anger on the ground," Mladenov said.

According to the UN special coordinator, in the long run, those countries that signed the agreements and have bilateral relations with both sides will be most effective in advocating for Israeli-Palestinian peace or changing certain policies.

In September, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed with Israel US-brokered landmark peace agreements. The deals envisaged establishing diplomatic ties and full normalization of relations between the countries, which had been earlier marred by confrontation triggered by the Palestine issue.

