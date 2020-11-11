UrduPoint.com
Normalization Of Ties With Doha Hangs On Meeting Gulf Countries' Demands - UAE Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 10:00 PM

Normalization of Ties With Doha Hangs on Meeting Gulf Countries' Demands - UAE Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) There will be no normalization of relations between the Gulf countries and Doha until Qatar meets all of the demands that were presented to it, the UAE ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Ahmad Jaber, said in an interview with Sputnik.

In 2017, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Qatar. Several other countries later did the same while others downgraded their diplomatic ties with Doha and introduced a total blockade of the country. The sides presented a 13-point list of demands, among which is severance of its alleged ties with various radical Islamist organizations, including the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

"Until all conditions that were presented to Qatar are met there can be no talk about normalizing relations. That is why chances for resolving the crisis and success of any diplomatic effort depend on the Qatari side's commitment to implementing those 13 points, which it had to implement one way or another," the ambassador said.

Jaber speculated that Doha had been trying to buy some time and undermine the alliance, adding that it had failed in doing so.

The ambassador also noted his country's key role in the OPEC+ deal to cut oil production, which includes Russia.

"Each OPEC+ meeting is filled with solidarity, so the goals and tasks of the alliance coincide with the aims and tasks of the development of the UAE national oil industry," he said.

On April 12, the OPEC+ countries agreed to reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June, followed by 7.7 million per day for the year's second half, and then 5.8 million per day until April 2022.

