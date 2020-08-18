Normalization of Ties With Israel Only Possible If Palestinian Issue Resolved - Abbas

(@FahadShabbir)

Normalization of relations with Israel can only begin after the Palestinian issue has been resolved, President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday

"Normalization is an Arab issue agreed upon by all Arabs and Muslims through the Arab Peace Initiative, meaning Arabs can normalize after resolving the Palestinian issue and not before," Abbas said in a televised address.

The statement was not long after Sky News Arabia reported that Sudan was seeking a peace deal with Israel.

This comes after the United Arab Emirates last week announced they have reached an agreement to normalize relations and establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

Abbas has denounced the deal, saying Palestine saw it as an act of aggression against its people.

With Israeli politicians saying Bahrain and Oman were also close to following the UAE in inking peace deals, the Arab Peace Initiative appears at risk of disintegrating.