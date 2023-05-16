UrduPoint.com

Normalizing West-Russia Ties Will Happen As History Does Not Stand Still - US Investor

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Normalizing West-Russia Ties Will Happen as History Does Not Stand Still - US Investor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Relations between Russia and the countries of the collective West will eventually return to normal given that history does not stand still, legendary US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.

"I know it will happen," Rogers said when commenting on a possible normalization of relations between Russia and the collective West in the future. "I know that all of this will be forgotten someday."

Rogers noted that Germany and the Axis powers were at war with the rest of Europe in 1939, but relations after the war eventually improved.

"Most people don't remember that now. We all drive Volkswagen, we all drive Mercedes. The world moves on. I know this will be forgotten someday. Everybody moves on. History does not stand still," Rogers said.

When asked whether he thinks that the companies that left Russia because of the collective West's sanctions will ever return, Rogers said, "Of course.

Rogers asked whether anyone thinks Russia will be at war for the rest of history, adding that a few years from now people will still have conversations like this one but long-term they will move on.

"People will not remember. You and I will remember it and during the next decade people will remember it, but in 50 years or in 100 years, people will move on and do other things whether we like it or not. That's the way history works."

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the countries of the collective West imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia resulting in an unprecedented cooling in their relations.

