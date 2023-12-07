Norman Lear, sitcom king who changed TV -- and America

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Norman Lear was television's prolific genius whose trailblazing sitcoms in the 1970s and 1980s revolutionized US entertainment -- and helped change the way a nation saw itself.

With boundary-breaking shows like "All In the Family" and "The Jeffersons," Lear -- who has died aged 101 -- helped millions of viewers confront their deepest fears, frailties and prejudices with humor and humanity.

Among his milestones was creating the first African American nuclear family regularly appearing on television: the Evans clan on "Good Times," beginning in 1974.

He injected the sensitive subjects of race, class, inequality and politics into his work, breaking the sitcom mold and beaming modern visions of family life into US households.

Lear abandoned the idealistic representation of American families and adopted a more real-world depiction -- and in so doing, he changed the face of television.

"What was new was that we were engaging in reality," the famed creator said in the 2016 documentary "Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You."

Fellow comedy star Mel Brooks hailed Lear as "the bravest television writer, director and producer of all time."

Lear's family, in announcing his death, said Wednesday their patriarch wrote about real life, "not a glossy ideal.

"

"At first, his ideas were met with closed doors and misunderstanding. However, he stuck to his conviction that the 'foolishness of the human condition' made great television, and eventually he was heard."

In the mid-1970s, at the height of his eight-decade career, Lear had five sitcoms in prime time -- during an era when Americans watched television collectively.

Broadcaster CBS estimated at the time that a staggering 120 million Americans watched Lear programming each week.

The six-time Emmy Award winner wrote, produced, created or developed roughly 100 specials and shows including 1980s mega-hit "The Facts of Life" and the long-running "One Day at a Time."

Tributes poured in: in an extremely rare collective tribute, five major broadcast networks -- CBS, NBS, ABC, Fox and the CW -- simultaneously aired in memoriam cards Wednesday evening to honor Lear.

One card featured his picture and the other said, "thank you for making us all family."

President Joe Biden also hailed Lear, calling him "a transformational force in American culture, whose trailblazing shows redefined television with courage, conscience, and humor, opening our nation's eyes and often our hearts."