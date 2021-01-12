UrduPoint.com
Normandy 4 Political Advisers To Discuss 2019 Summit Agreements Implementation - Source

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) will discuss at their upcoming meeting in Berlin the implementation of the political agreements on the Donbas crisis settlement, which were reached at the historic 2019 Paris summit, a source in the Russian delegation said on Tuesday.

"At their meeting, the Normandy Four nations' representatives will focus on implementation of the results of the 2019 Paris summit with respect to political settlement," the source told reporters.

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak has already arrived in Berlin for the talks, the Russian embassy said.

"The deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Dmitry Kozak, has arrived in Berlin for a working visit to take part in the meeting of the Normandy format political advisers," the embassy told reporters.

