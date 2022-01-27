PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Written proposals from the unrecognized Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) remain without any response from Kiev, it was not possible to agree on this issue, and the negotiators asked for a two-week pause, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said.

"At least those written proposals, numerous, that Donbas submitted to the contact group, so that they receive a reaction. Either a positive or a negative answer. Unfortunately, we did not agree on this issue either. For this, they also asked for a two-week pause.

Unfortunately, all the proposals of on humanitarian, political, security issues remain without reaction," Kozak said at a briefing following the meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four in Paris.

At the same time, Ukraine itself does not share its vision of the ways and conditions for resolving the conflict, Kozak noted.

"Let's hope that in these two weeks our colleagues understood all our arguments ” both Germany and France, and the representatives of Ukraine who were present at the talks ” understood that without this we will not move anywhere," he added.