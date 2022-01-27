UrduPoint.com

Normandy Advisers Failed To Agree On Proposals Of Donetsk, Luhansk - Russia's Kozak

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Normandy Advisers Failed to Agree on Proposals of Donetsk, Luhansk - Russia's Kozak

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Written proposals from the unrecognized Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) remain without any response from Kiev, it was not possible to agree on this issue, and the negotiators asked for a two-week pause, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said.

"At least those written proposals, numerous, that Donbas submitted to the contact group, so that they receive a reaction. Either a positive or a negative answer. Unfortunately, we did not agree on this issue either. For this, they also asked for a two-week pause.

Unfortunately, all the proposals of on humanitarian, political, security issues remain without reaction," Kozak said at a briefing following the meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four in Paris.

At the same time, Ukraine itself does not share its vision of the ways and conditions for resolving the conflict, Kozak noted.

"Let's hope that in these two weeks our colleagues understood all our arguments ” both Germany and France, and the representatives of Ukraine who were present at the talks ” understood that without this we will not move anywhere," he added.

Related Topics

Ukraine France Germany Paris Same Luhansk Donetsk Kiev All From Share

Recent Stories

Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Respon ..

Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Response to Russia's Security Propos ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russ ..

Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russia Studies US Written Response

1 hour ago
 Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Heal ..

Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Healthcare System - Ministry

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, coo ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, cooperation in education, energy ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absen ..

Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absence from duty

1 hour ago
 Biden Raises Stakes for Russia With Buildup in Eas ..

Biden Raises Stakes for Russia With Buildup in Eastern Europe

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>