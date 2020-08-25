UrduPoint.com
Normandy Advisers' Meeting Postponed Due To French Adviser's Business Trip - Ukraine

Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:02 PM

The meeting of Normandy Four political advisers was postponed from August 28 until September due to a business trip of the French presidential adviser, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's press service said on Tuesday

Sputnik has learned about the postponement earlier in the day from a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry, who also said that the meeting's venue might also change due to a different date.

"The meeting of advisers of the Normandy format leaders, which was due to take place on August 28 in Paris, has been postponed in connection with a business trip of French presidential adviser Emmanuel Bonne. The new date of the meeting will be announced later," the press release read.

