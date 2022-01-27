Normandy Format Advisers Agreed Truce in Donbas Must Be Observed Unconditionally

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Wednesday that during the meeting of Normandy format political advisers in Paris, the parties had made an inventory of the problems related to the Minsk agreements on the settlement in eastern Ukraine, and had agreed that the truce in Donbas must be observed unconditionally.

"In general, the first, perhaps, rather frank conversation to take inventory of all the problems that are associated with the implementation of the Minsk agreements and the settlement of the conflict," Kozak said at a press conference following the meeting.

"We agreed that regardless of the discrepancies on the Minsk agreements that exist between Ukraine, representatives of certain regions of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the truce must be observed unconditionally, and the agreement that was signed on July 22, 2020, must be be implemented both in letter and in spirit," he said.