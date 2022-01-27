UrduPoint.com

Normandy Format Advisers Agreed Truce In Donbas Must Be Observed Unconditionally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Normandy Format Advisers Agreed Truce in Donbas Must Be Observed Unconditionally

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Wednesday that during the meeting of Normandy format political advisers in Paris, the parties had made an inventory of the problems related to the Minsk agreements on the settlement in eastern Ukraine, and had agreed that the truce in Donbas must be observed unconditionally.

"In general, the first, perhaps, rather frank conversation to take inventory of all the problems that are associated with the implementation of the Minsk agreements and the settlement of the conflict," Kozak said at a press conference following the meeting.

"We agreed that regardless of the discrepancies on the Minsk agreements that exist between Ukraine, representatives of certain regions of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the truce must be observed unconditionally, and the agreement that was signed on July 22, 2020, must be be implemented both in letter and in spirit," he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Minsk Paris Luhansk Donetsk July 2020 All Agreement

Recent Stories

Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Respon ..

Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Response to Russia's Security Propos ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russ ..

Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russia Studies US Written Response

1 hour ago
 Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Heal ..

Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Healthcare System - Ministry

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, coo ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, cooperation in education, energy ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absen ..

Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absence from duty

1 hour ago
 Biden Raises Stakes for Russia With Buildup in Eas ..

Biden Raises Stakes for Russia With Buildup in Eastern Europe

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>