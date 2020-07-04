Normandy-Format Advisers Developed Mechanism on Stable Ceasefire in Donbas - Kozak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Political advisers of the Normandy-format countries - France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine - managed to develop a mechanism on implementing the stable cessation of hostilities in Ukraine's conflict-torn region of Donbas, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak said.

"A thorough conversation took place. It is very important that we had enough time to clarify the position of Ukraine regarding the very complex of measures and the Minsk agreements because lately various interpretations have been heard from Kiev, including from senior officials on the purpose of the Minsk agreements, their interpretation, whether they contain any obligations of Ukraine and so on. This is a rather important part of this conversation to understand on what basis the parties to the negotiations are conducting a dialogue aimed at the conflict's settlement," Kozak told reporters on late Friday after the first day of the talks had come to an end.

The Russian official stressed that the parties to the talks were close to the adoption of the complex of additional measures to stop the hostilities.

"Three months of discussion in the Trilateral Contact Group have not brought any results. Today, it seems to me, we are close to ensuring that a specific set of additional measures - not a declaration of commitment to the ceasefire that does not work - could be taken at the next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group," he said.

Kozak added that the final document had not been agreed on yet, as some of its details are to be discussed in a future phone conversation.