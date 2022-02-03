Normandy Format Dialogue Brought Back to Life - German Chancellor

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that the Normandy Format of negotiations on Ukraine was brought back to life in recent weeks.

According to Scholz, the situation in Ukraine is very challenging as many "soldiers arrived" near its border.

"This may be a prerequisite for military action. Therefore, it is important that we be extremely clear in what we say, what we are preparing, namely, to make a threat to territorial integrity and sovereignty, a military invasion costly. And I think this signal was understood. And at the same time, we have done everything to ensure that all efforts are made that are necessary for negotiations, and that this situation does not come to this," Scholz told the ZDF broadcaster.

The chancellor recalled Russia-US and Russia-NATO negotiations, as well talks within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

"And of course, the so-called Normandy format, in which Germany and France, together with Ukraine and Russia, are trying to get out of a situation that has gone far, and we were able to fill this (Norman format) with life, many negotiations took place in this format," Scholz said.