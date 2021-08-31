Normandy Format for Donbas Conflict Resolution Better Off Without US - German Politician

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The participation of the United States in the Normandy Group would upset the balance of power in this format, which is the best and only option for peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine's eastern breakaway of Donbas, German diplomat Christoph Heusgen, former foreign policy and security adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, said on Tuesday.

"America from the very beginning, under [President Barack] Obama, wanted to become a member of the Normandy format, but in this case, the balance in the Normandy format with the participation of Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and France... would not have been kept. I believe that the Normandy format should be preserved as it is," Heusgen told reporters when asked whether the Normandy format should be somehow expanded, including by adding Washington.

The diplomat also asserted that "there is no alternative" to the format when it comes to peace efforts in eastern Ukraine, adding that the Minsk agreements on the conflict resolution, made by the leaders of the Normandy group in 2015, are "the best that could have been achieved at the time."

Regarding bilateral relations with Moscow, Berlin should strive for dialogue within international law, taking into account Russia-Ukraine tensions around Donbas and Crimea, Heusgen is convinced.

"I think that we will make good progress if we stick to the course that we have followed in the past in our relations with Russia. This means that Russia is a neighbor of Europe, and we are interested in cooperating with Russia. We should try to take Russia with us, to attract Russia. After all these years, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, to remain in dialogue with Russia. But we must do this based on international law... We must keep on the agenda what Russia is doing internationally," the diplomat explained.

Relations between Russia and Ukraine have been particularly tense since the 2014 coup in Kiev, which led to the conflict in Donbas, as the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk declared independence from the Ukrainian government, which in response launched an offensive against them.

Moreover, in March 2014 Crimea voted to become part of Russia again through a referendum, which Kiev refuses to recognize as legitimate.

While the West maintains Ukraine's claims against Russia of being the aggressor, Moscow has repeatedly dismissed all accusations as baseless.