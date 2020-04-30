UrduPoint.com
Normandy Format Foreign Ministers Discuss New Detainee Exchange - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:16 PM

The foreign ministers of the Normandy Four Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany discussed preparations for a new detainee exchange between Kiev and self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The foreign ministers of the Normandy Four Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany discussed preparations for a new detainee exchange between Kiev and self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"Today, we talked about preparations for a new detainee exchange," Lavrov told reporters.

"This is a quite technical job, but not without a touch of politics. But we hope that the parties in the contact group will reach progress in this completely humanitarian issue, there is hope for that," Lavrov said.

