Normandy Format Foreign Ministers May Meet In Coming Weeks - Paris

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 01:40 AM

Normandy Format Foreign Ministers May Meet in Coming Weeks - Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The Elysee Palace announced that Paris, Berlin, Moscow and Kiev had agreed to organize a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Normandy Four in the coming weeks.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held phone talks on Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the Elysee Palace communique.

"These two trilateral conversations made it possible to take stock of the measures approved at the Paris summit in the Normandy format in December 2019 within the framework established by the Minsk agreements," the statement says.

"The parties agreed on the need to work on the full implementation of the conclusions (of the Paris summit) and to this end agreed to organize in the coming weeks a meeting at the ministerial level between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine," it says.

