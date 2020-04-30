Normandy Format Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukraine Peace Process Online on April 30

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) A video conference of foreign ministers of the Normandy format countries Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany on the Ukrainian crisis settlement will be held on April 30.

The meeting will focus on the assessment of implementation of decisions made at the Normandy format summit in Paris last December, including an "all-for-all" exchange of conflict-related detainees, a ceasefire and the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces.

Moreover, the parties are expected to address the situation with coronavirus pandemic.

Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.