Normandy Format Meeting May Be Held In October - Kremlin Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 08:07 PM

Normandy Format Meeting May Be Held in October - Kremlin Aide

A Normandy Four (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) meeting is unlikely to take place next week, but may be held in October, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) A Normandy Four (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) meeting is unlikely to take place next week, but may be held in October, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Friday.

"There are no chances next week," he answered the question whether the meeting could take place next week.

"A number of dates were named that have not yet been agreed. If you look at how the work goes, then October cannot be ruled out," Ushakov said when asked if the summit could be held by the end of September.

