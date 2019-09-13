Normandy Format Meeting Should Be Held, We Are Ready to Attend It in Paris - Ushakov

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The meeting in the Normandy format needs to be held, Russia is ready to attend it in Paris , but at first, a number of issues need to be solved, and then the date may be discussed, presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Friday.

"We believe that the meeting should be held, and we agree that it, as President of the French Republic [Emmanuel] Macron suggests, may be held in Paris, that is, we are ready to go to Paris. But for this, of course, several issues need to be resolved," Ushakov said.

He said some progress was expected at the Contact Group meeting September 18, which could help discuss specific dates for the Normandy format meeting.