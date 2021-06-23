UrduPoint.com
Normandy Format Needs New Dynamics - Germany's Maas

Wed 23rd June 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday said after the meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that they discussed the Ukrainian conflict settlement and believe that the Normandy Format needs new dynamics.

"We talked about Ukraine, about negotiations in the four-side format on the conflict settlement in the East. It is clear that no one is happy about the status quo, the Minsk agreements need to be implemented and we need new dynamics in the Normandy format, therefore, we are now working on substantive prerequisites for a meeting of foreign ministers. It is very good and useful to have the support of the USA while doing this," Maas said at the press conference.

