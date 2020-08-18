UrduPoint.com
Normandy-Format Political Advisers To Meet In Paris On August 28 - Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Political advisers of the Normandy Four countries will hold a personal meeting on August 28 in the French capital of Paris to discuss the Donbas crisis settlement, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"If nothing happens, the meeting will be held on August 28 in Paris.

[Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry] Kozak, [head of Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy] Yermak, [German Chancellor Angela Merkel's aide, Jan] Hecker and [French Foreign Policy Adviser Emmanuel] Bonne will take part in the talks. The Ukrainian crisis settlement will be on the agenda. This is expected to be an offline meeting," the source said.

