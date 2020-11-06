Normandy-Format Political Advisers to Meet Online on November 13 - Zelenskyy

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The political advisers of the Normandy Four countries - Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany - will meet on November 13 via a video conference to discuss future steps in the Donbas conflict settlement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

Zelenskyy said in September that the leaders of the Normandy quartet had agreed to a summit, which could take place after the second meeting of political advisers. In October, he told the national parliament that diplomats are working on organizing a summit in Berlin.

"Now we have information that a video conference of the 'Normandy Four' advisers will take place on November 13, during which all future steps will be discussed. And we have only one future - the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and a full ceasefire, " Zelenskyy told reporters during a working trip to the country's eastern regions.

The president noted that the political advisers would discuss Ukraine's new plan for the Donbas settlement, among other things.

Last week, Oleksiy Arestovych, information policy adviser to the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group, said that delegation had developed a "plan of joint steps" - including the "withdrawal of illegal groups and mercenaries" from the breakaway eastern region in early 2021 - which would allow for local elections to be held there on March 31.

The Kremlin has said that Kiev's plan does not comply with the Minsk agreements.