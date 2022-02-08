Normandy Format Political Advisers to Meet on Thursday in Berlin - Macron

The meeting of political advisers in the Normandy Format will be held in Berlin on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The meeting of political advisers in the Normandy Format will be held in Berlin on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"The meeting of political advisers in the Normandy format will be held this Thursday in Berlin," Macron told a press conference.