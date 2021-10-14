MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The Normandy Format prospects depend on Kiev's fulfillment of Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"With regard to the future prospects of the Normandy format ... before gathering for a new summit, it is necessary to achieve the implementation of the decisions (Minsk agreements) of the previous one," Lavrov told reporters.