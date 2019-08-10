UrduPoint.com
Normandy Format Remains Same, Changes Not On Agenda - French Foreign Ministry

Normandy Format Remains Same, Changes Not on Agenda - French Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The issue of changing the Normandy format is not on the agenda, a representative of the French Foreign Ministry said during a briefing on Friday, answering a question from Sputnik regarding a possibility for the United States joining the format.

"France is absolutely committed to settlement of the conflict and following the Minsk agreements, in particular within Normandy format, in which it actively participates. France and Germany maintain a regular dialogue and close consultations with US Special Representatives for Ukraine Kurt Volker.

The issue of changing the Normandy format is not on the agenda," the representative said.

The Normandy format was created in 2014 by Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine in order to formulate a solution for the Donbas' crisis. In 2015, during a meeting in Minsk, the sides developed an addendum to 2014 Minsk Protocol, commonly known as Minsk-II. After that, the group failed to deliver any significant results. Its last meeting was in 2016.

