UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Normandy Format Summit May Take Place After Next Meeting Of Representatives - Zelenskyy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 10:16 PM

Normandy Format Summit May Take Place After Next Meeting of Representatives - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday the leaders of the Normandy format countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France) could meet after the next meeting of representatives of the four countries

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday the leaders of the Normandy format countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France) could meet after the next meeting of representatives of the four countries.

So far, the four leaders have met five times: twice in 2014, two in 2015 and once in 2016.

"There is the Normandy format, which has not worked for two years. On July 12 the first meeting of representatives took place. We agreed that there would be another meeting more substantial, and after one meeting the four leaders would try to meet," Zelenskyy said in a video posted on his Youtube channel.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Turkish Lira July 2016 2015

Recent Stories

Jadhav's case; ICJ gives its ruling on 42-page

1 minute ago

Pompeo to Seek Central America Crackdown on US-Bou ..

2 minutes ago

Repeated Court Hearing Postponements for Vyshinsky ..

2 minutes ago

Court allows NAB to investigate accused of money l ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of accused i ..

2 minutes ago

All-for-All Prisoner Exchange to Return 50 People ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.