Normandy Format Summit May Take Place After Next Meeting of Representatives - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday the leaders of the Normandy format countries ( Ukraine France ) could meet after the next meeting of representatives of the four countries.

So far, the four leaders have met five times: twice in 2014, two in 2015 and once in 2016.

"There is the Normandy format, which has not worked for two years. On July 12 the first meeting of representatives took place. We agreed that there would be another meeting more substantial, and after one meeting the four leaders would try to meet," Zelenskyy said in a video posted on his Youtube channel.