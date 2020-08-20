UrduPoint.com
Normandy Four Adviser Meeting Confirmed - Ukrainian President

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:36 PM

The meeting of Normandy Four political advisers has been confirmed, the summit of the leaders will be the next step, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The meeting of Normandy Four political advisers has been confirmed, the summit of the leaders will be the next step, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.

A source in the Russian Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik that a meeting of advisers from Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine could take pace on August 28 in Paris.

"A meeting of advisers in Normandy format was confirmed. This means that we can expect a meeting of Normandy leaders next," Zelenskyy said according to a broadcast on the presidency' Facebook page.

