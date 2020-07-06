UrduPoint.com
Normandy Four Advisers Fail To Make Progress At Talks - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:51 PM

Advisers to leaders of Normandy Four failed to make progress at recent talks, Russia is not to blame for this, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Advisers to leaders of Normandy Four failed to make progress at recent talks, Russia is not to blame for this, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"There were contacts between the advisers to the Normandy Four leaders. We have already heard from my colleague [Dmitry] Kozak that there was no significant progress and we can only repeat that Russia is not to blame for this lack of progress," Peskov said.

