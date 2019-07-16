Normandy Four Advisers Have No Plans to Send UN Peacekeepers to Donbas - Kiev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries have not discussed the possibility of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine 's war-torn Donbas region, Vadym Prystaiko, the deputy head of the presidential administration, said Tuesday.

The meeting between the advisers and aides of the leaders of the Normandy Four took � France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine � place in Paris on July 12.

"A UN peacekeeping mission has not been ruled out as an idea, but that said, considering that we were trying to help the Minsk group to conduct negotiations, and, as you know, in the Minsk document itself there is no such idea as a peacekeeping operation. That is why we didn't raise the subject at all that time," Prystaiko said.

Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he supported the idea of sending UN peacekeepers to Ukraine, but only to guarantee the safety of the OSCE's employees.

Kiev, on the other hand, thinks that UN peacekeepers have to have a broader mandate and be located throughout Donbas, including the Russia-Ukraine border.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which declared their independence after a power change in Kiev a few months prior.

Prospects for peace have been discussed in various formats, including the so-called Normandy format. However, the only tangible agreements were achieved during the meeting of the Minsk contact group, under the mediation of Russia and the OSCE. Nevertheless, the fighting in the region continues.