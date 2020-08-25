Normandy Four Advisers Meeting Rescheduled for September - Diplomatic Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Normandy Four political advisers will meet in September instead of August 28, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The meeting was not canceled but moved to a later date, to September," the source said, adding that the reason for changes was a scheduling issue.

When asked if the meeting would take place in Paris, as originally planned, the source said the place might change "in theory."

"It was Paris, but now, since it was rescheduled for later, they will have to agree [the place]," the source said.