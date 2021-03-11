Normandy Four Advisers to Hold Talks in Near Future - Ukrainian Presidential Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Talks at the level of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany) will take place in the near future and will be held in the format of a video conference, the Ukrainian Presidential Office said.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak met in Kiev with G20 ambassadors.

"Andriy Yermak thanked Ukraine's partners in the Normandy Four - France and Germany - for their proposals and efforts in achieving peace in Donbas. He said that a video conference of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format member states will be held in the near future to discuss conflict settlement," the office said.