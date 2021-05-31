Normandy Four Agreed New Round of Ministerial Talks - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he saw nothing more useful for resolving the Ukrainian crisis than the Normandy format, adding that agreements with Moscow and Kiev to hold discussions at the ministerial level have been achieved.

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said that he saw nothing more useful for resolving the Ukrainian crisis than the Normandy format, adding that agreements with Moscow and Kiev to hold discussions at the ministerial level have been achieved.

"Our desire is to have useful results for the future summit of heads of state and government. Therefore, by agreement with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin we spoke with him a few weeks ago and by agreement with [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, with whom we also had negotiations, we agreed to hold future discussions at the ministerial level to record the progress that can be achieved at the meeting at the level of heads of state and government," Macron said at a press conference following the meeting of the French-German Council of Ministers.

"I do not see what Europe could do more useful than to quickly impose sanctions, as we did in response to the unacceptable decision of Belarus. And I don't see what we can do more useful than the Normandy format and the progress made in recent months on the Ukrainian crisis," Macron added.