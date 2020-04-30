UrduPoint.com
Normandy Four Foreign Ministers Agree Red Cross Should Have Access To Donbas - Kuleba

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:29 PM

The Normandy four foreign ministers agreed at a Thursday meeting that the International Committee of the Red Cross should have access to the territories in Donbas that are not controlled by the Ukrainian government, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said

"We paid a lot of attention to the challenges set by the coronavirus pandemic in terms of the reconciliation as well as safety and health of people on the occupied territories. It has been said repeatedly that the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission and the International Committee of the Red Cross should have full access to the occupied territories," Kuleba told a briefing.

